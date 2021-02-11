Making Bread Pudding

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stroudsmoor Inn Towne Bakery Cafe in Stroudsburg offers baked goods, soups and sandwiches in a delightful neighborhood setting. Home and Backyard stopped by to learn how to make their Fruit of the Forest Bread Pudding and other ideas for day old bread. Traditional Bread Pudding Custard Mixture: combine-6 eggs 1 1/2 cups sugar 2 tablespoons vanilla 4 cups whole milk or half and half

Cut up bread that has turned a bit hard into squares enough to fill a 9 by 9 Pyrex dish. Add spices and fillings. Pour custard mixture over bread and be sure that bread is coated.

Place Pyrex dish or tin on a cookie sheet with water. Bake at 325 degrees until custard fluffs up and an inserted knife comes out clean when inserted into custard mixture.

Variations of Filling:

cranberries, almonds, blueberries, walnuts, bananas, pecans,

chocolate chips, apples, raisins, dried fruits.



Additional Spices:

cinnamon, nutmeg, caramel, chocolate syrup, rum or other alcohol