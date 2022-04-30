Look and Learn: Spring Bulbs and Early Spring Flowers

Explore With The Specialists From Chanticleer Garden

WAYNE, Pa. — Spring Bulbs and early spring flowers are harbingers of the growing season. There are so many varieties including daffodils, hyacinth and hellebores.

The bulb specialists at Chanticleer Gardens give us a tour of their magnificent display of bulbs and early spring flowers. Learn about the various varieties and the best soil and sun for them to grow.