Look and Learn: Spring Bulbs and Early Spring Flowers

WAYNE, Pa. — Spring Bulbs and early spring flowers are harbingers of the growing season. There are so many varieties including daffodils, hyacinth and hellebores.
The bulb specialists at Chanticleer Gardens give us a tour of their magnificent display of bulbs and early spring flowers. Learn about the various varieties and the best soil and sun for them to grow.
Chanticleer Garden is a forty-eight-acre botanical garden built on the grounds of the Rosengarten estate in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Chanticleer retains a domestic scale and is welcoming to visitors for relaxation, walking, and picnics.