Crème Brûlée Iced Coffee And Nutella Chai

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Abide Coffeehouse in downtown Wilkes-Barre offers espresso, cappuccino, tea, lattes and more! When we visited they served up a crème brûlée iced coffee and a Nutella chai.

Abide believes their goal is to bring customers more than great tasting specialty coffee but also bring a place that feels like home. Nestled in downtown Wilkes-Barre, they believe they have been "gifted with a special opportunity to take part in paying homage to our city’s history while still offering a modernity that appeals to all generations."