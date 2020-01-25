Whether you want to make a special treat for the children after sleigh riding or you need an excuse to get together with friends, planning a winter party with a hot cocoa bar is fun idea! We visit Christina Hitchcock of It's a Keeper who shares her recipe for white hot chocolate, plus she puts together everything we need for a hot cocoa bar with all the fixings for fun!
How To Create A Hot Cocoa Bar and A White Hot Chocolate Recipe!
Whether you want to make a special treat for the children after sleigh riding or you need an excuse to get together with friends, planning a winter party with a...