Finding The Best Pet Products For Your Best Bud

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — It's easy to find the best quality food, toys and products for your pet. Stately Pet Supply in Clarks Summit did all the research for you. The mission of their store is to bring you the absolute best in pet nutrition. They cut through the jargon on other foods’ ingredient labels and show you just how uncompromising food quality can be. In addition to a vast selection of healthy treats and toys, there is not one food item on their shelves that does not meet a strict 4 point checklist. Most have even met the standards set by the European Union regarding pet food labeling and manufacturing. See some of the best products on the market for Fido.