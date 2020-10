WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Factory Luscious Living Contest begins today! Collect the word clues in the Home and Backyard show and enter for a chance to win an amazing living room set you can design and customize. All courtesy of the Factory with locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dickson City! Jackie Lewandoski visits to take a look at the prize package options with Factory owner Corey Fangio. wnep.com/contests