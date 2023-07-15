Hope Hill Lavender Farm's Purple Paradise and Cupcake Recipe

RECIPE

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F

in a large bowl mix together sugar and butter until well combined.

Beat in eggs until mixture is uniform in color. Add in buttermilk, extract and food coloring. Mix until well combined.

Mix in hot water and distilled vinegar. Add flour.

Mix baking soda, baking powder, salt together and add to bowl.

add in powdered sugar. Mix to combine all ingredients.

Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Fill each cupcake liner 2/3 full.

Bake @ 400 degrees for 5 minutes, then decrease temperature to 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until tops are spongy to the touch. (Do Not Overcook). Leave cupcakes in oven when you decrease temp. Remove from oven and let cup cakes and let sit in pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool entirely on cooling rack.

* FROSTING INGREDIENTS: 8 oz. cream cheese at room temperature,

4 tbsp. butter room temperature, 2 C powdered sugar. Make the frosting by creaming together cream cheese and butter. Slowly add in powdered sugar and beat until creamy. Icing on completely cooled cupcakes.