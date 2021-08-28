Reaching "Above The Bar'

POCONO LAUREL LAKE, Pa. — Who doesn't love to treat themselves with beautiful soaps and body products? Especially when these products are all hand crafted! Home & Backyard drops by Above The Bar Soapery and Gift Company in Pocono Lake, PA where owner Ebboni Gaspard taught us how to make soap from scratch.
She also shared the story of how her grandmother taught her how to make soap which was a family tradition cherished and passed down generations. Above The Bar offers a selection of hand crafted bath and body products and gift items for men and women.