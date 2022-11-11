CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — When the leaves are gone and the winter snows come evergreens take center stage in your landscape. There are many varieties of evergreens, each with their own color shades, shapes and textures. Paul Espom shows us some of the evergreens that look great all throughout the winter season, how they can be used for privacy, which survive the best and how animals use them for cold weather shelter.
Evergreens-Your Winter Landscape's Main Attraction
Why They Are Not Only Scenic But Important