It's New England Cuisine On Wheels-Wicked Pissah Lobster Company

They Bring The Flavor of New England To You!

DALLAS, Pa. — If you are looking for a taste of fresh New England Seafood without the drive JP and Michelle Moshey's Wicked Pissah Lobster Company brings it to you!

This amazing seafood truck is the brainchild of this husband and wife team. JP's sister and her family (who live in New England) and the fact the couple loves New England are the inspiration for this venture.

They offer both the Maine lobster roll and the Connecticut style and an array of seafood dishes. When we visited, JP was making New England clam chowder.