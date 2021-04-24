x
Home & Backyard

Shake It Up

What's Shaken Craft Shakes

Imagine a shake so over the top fantastic that you have to pause in awe before you delve in.  That's what you get with each hand crafted shake creation at What's Shaken in Kingston.  We dropped in to get the scoop on this unique ice cream shop.  They offer shakes that are not your average milk shakes. These multi-layered creations are spilling over with all sorts of amazing treats including cakes and candies! They prepared a shake called  "What the Peep" overflowing with marshmallow peeps  and Cotton Candy Shake topped with cotton candy and more!