WELLSBORO, Pa. — The Penn Wells Hotel, built in 1869, is one of Wellsboro’s most historic landmarks. During the Christmas season it is decked out in greens, poinsettias, Christmas trees, and a roaring fire in the lobby's hearth. Paul Epsom visited the chef there and he created a delicious Steak and Ale Pie featuring Newcastle Brown Ale. It's a hearty Yuletide dish!