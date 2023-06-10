Weed of The Week: Morning Glory Bindweed and Hedge Bindweed

Paul Epsom shares important information about morning glory or field bindweed and hedge bindweed. It's proper name is Convolvulus arvensis. But morning glory or field bindweed is very invasive. Don't let its pretty white flowers and spear shaped leaves fool you, it grows quickly and will wind its way around and cover anything and everything. This plant has long, flexible, strong roots and rhizomes that extend throughout the soil. It also produces seeds which makes it doubly stubborn. Control tactics include hand pulling, tilling and chemical control.

Hedge bindweed also sports white trumpet-shaped flowers and thin stems that twine around almost anything, bindweed is one of the most frustrating weeds for gardeners. This invasive perennial penetrates its roots as much as 9 feet into the soil and can remain in your garden for up to two decades. If you can continuously pull any new sprouts, the root rhizomes will lose strength eventually and you can get rid of it.