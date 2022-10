CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Paul Epsom's weed of the week is Japanese Stiltgrass (Microstegium vimineum). lt is also called Asian Stiltgrass. This plant is quite invasive and thrives as a weed in lawns and gardens. Japanese stiltgrass grows well shade and sunny areas. It can grow dense and block desirable vegetation. There are ways to manually remove it and chemically get rid of this weed.