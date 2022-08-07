The Magnificent Gardens of Wayne County

A Garden Tour By the Wayne County Hospital Auxiliary 2022

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity.

One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a beautiful tiered garden loaded with colorful perennials, lush boarders, hard scape elements and lovely meandering paths filled with plants.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. The Wayne County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary self-guided tour will include maps, a program guide, and opportunities to chat with local gardeners about their passion for planting.