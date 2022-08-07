The Magnificent Gardens of Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity.
One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a beautiful tiered garden loaded with colorful perennials, lush boarders, hard scape elements and lovely meandering paths filled with plants.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. The Wayne County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary self-guided tour will include maps, a program guide, and opportunities to chat with local gardeners about their passion for planting.
The tour is 9:30am and 4:00pm and starts at the Wayne County Visitors Center. Proceeds benefit the Wayne Memorial Hospital Second Century Fund to support retention and recruitment of qualified healthcare professionals. Contact Kathie Carlson at 570-226-8115 or Kathie_carlson1@yahoo.com. Rain date is Sunday July 10th.