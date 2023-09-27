Home & Backyard At The 2023 Bloomsburg Fair Part 3

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — WNEP-TVs Home & Backyard crew visits the 2023 Bloomsburg Fair! Let's face it, when you visit the Bloomsburg Fair you must experience the food! From warm apple dumplings, to BBQ, to tasty tacos, the Bloomsburg Fair is guaranteed to have something to suit your palate. We celebrate a Moyer's BBQ celebrating 100 years at the fair! Jackie learns how to make home made ice cream and gets to taste a gargantuan banana split!