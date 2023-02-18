A Visit To Vintage Kitchen For Sweet Potato Bread

with Buttermilk-Lime Icing

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vintage Kitchen in Scranton is a great place to learn to cook and to have a good time in the process. Cooking classes at Vintage Kitchen are designed to incorporate food science, time-management, nutrition, and according to owner Sandi Graham most importantly, fun.

When Home and Backyard stopped by Sandi showed us how to bake a delicious Sweet Potato Bread topped with Buttermilk-Lime icing. SEE RECIPE BELOW

Vintage Kitchen offers cooking and lifestyle classes in Scranton, Pa. They have a variety of classes for adults and children. Classes focus on cooking skills to enhance individual and family meal time. Cooking classes include hands-on cooking instruction, all ingredients and equipment.

Vintage Kitchen Cooking Classes

Sweet Potato Bread with Buttermilk-Lime Icing Recipe

Source: Southern Living

Salted butter, for greasing pan

1 3/4 cups (about 7 oz.) self-rising flour

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoons ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/3 cups packed light brown sugar

1 cup mashed roasted sweet potato

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs, at room temperature

Icing

2 1/2 cups (about 8 1⁄2 oz.) sifted powdered sugar

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

Prepare the Bread: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch loaf pan with butter, and set aside. Combine flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking powder, cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk together brown sugar, sweet potato, oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a separate bowl until well blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, to brown sugar mixture, whisking to combine after each addition. Slowly add brown sugar mixture to flour mixture, whisking constantly until well combined.

Transfer batter to prepared loaf pan. Bake on middle rack in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Remove bread from oven; cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes.

Prepare the Icing: Whisk together powdered sugar, buttermilk, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and pinch of salt in a medium bowl until smooth.