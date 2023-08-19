Coffee Your Way Served Up At The Trackside Coffee "Bar"

A Great Stop For Your Morning Pick Me Up

HAZLETON, Pa. — When it comes to coffee it's all about the perfect beans and the preparation at Trackside Coffee Bar in Hazleton. From espresso, to lattes to specialty coffee creations the folks at Trackside want you to have the perfect coffee experience to keep you on track throughout your day.

They prepared specialty coffee drinks for Home and Backyard. In true bar fashion, when dining in, each drink is served a a bar glass, adding to the fun.

They also offer a limited selection of pastries and other dishes. When we visited the owners shared with us an amazing take on a dish they enjoyed on a trip to South Africa. It was loaded with cheese, chicken, French fries, watermelon served on a bed of lettuce and drizzled with a special dressing!