On Trend With Tie Dye

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Everything old is new again! That goes for tie dyed clothing, which happens to be very trendy right now. Tie dyed cotton t-shirts were super popular in the 60's and early 70's but this process actually dates back to the early 1900s. In the 60s, bright neon colors were classic to the look of each piece. But now, tie dyed clothing tends to be done in lighter and often mono-chromatic colors. Jackie Lewandoski visits Tie Dye's and More in Tunkhannock, where owner Betty Sciandra shows us how to make a tie dye shirt.