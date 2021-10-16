Autumn Salad And Butternut Squash Stir Fry

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There are many olive oils from around the world, each with a distinctive taste that can add incredible flavor to your dishes. Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit offers premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars from around the globe. Owner Eugene Litz, Culinary Institute of America alumni, is eager to teach you about the benefits of quality olive oils and vinegars and shares some of his recipes. Thirteen Olives offers samples and pairings to help you choose what works best for your cooking needs. Mr. Litz shared these recipes with us:



Autumn Salad:

1/2 Red Pear sliced

1 Orange peeled and segmented

2 T Maple Pepitas "Stony Brook Farm” sold at store

1T Dried Cranberries

1/2 C Shaved Fennel

5-6 C Baby Field Greens

3T 13 Olives Blood Orange Fused Olive Oil

3T 13 Olives Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar

Few shavings Cheese “Goot Essa” Der Alpen Kase, guyere style cows milk cheese

Sea Salt and Fresh Cracked Pepper (to taste)



Clean and cut the Pear, Thinly shave the fennel, and segment the orange, combine with the greens, pepitas, cranberries. Whisk together the olive oil and balsamic and dress the salad, season with Salt and pepper and gently toss together. Plate the salad and finish with a few shavings of cheese.



Butternut Squash Stir-Fry Rice: (2-3 servings)

1 1/2 C Cooked Jasmine Rice

1 C Diced Butternut Squash

1/2 C Diced Red Bell pepper

8 oz Gulf Shrimp (cleaned peeled and devained)

1/4 C Roasted Cashew pieces

2T Sliced Scallion

1t Minced Garlic

1/3 C Sliced Ginger

2 T Sherry Wine Vinegar

1/4 C Soy Sauce

Fresh Cracked Pepper (to taste)

1 Fresh Chile Pepper (optional for Heat)

2T Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Koroneiki varietal, Chile)

2 T Japanese Toasted Sesame Oil



Ahead of time, Cook 1 Cup of Jasmine Rice with 1 1/2 Cups of water, completely chill. Have all of the ingredients ready because a stir fry goes quickly. Start with a large saute pan or wok on high heat, add the Olive Oil, and butternut squash, lightly brown, 3-4 minutes, add the shrimp, cook for 1 minute, add the bell pepper cashew and cook for 30 seconds, add ginger garlic and scallion, and briefly cook, add the precooked rice and mix all of the ingredients together continuing to cook on med to high heat giving the rice a slight crunchiness about 2-3 more minutes, Add the sherry cook for a few seconds, then add soy sauce mix once again and remove from the heat. Plate the stir-fry and finish with a generous drizzle of sesame oil, a few fresh sliced scallion and sliced chile peppers if desired.