A Visit To The Orchid House

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — Longwood Gardens offers the ultimate orchid experience. Join Paul Epsom for a private tour of the latest Orchid House display.
The Orchid House provides an immersive orchid-viewing experience. Hundreds of orchids are painstakingly displayed in custom frame trellises and their restored bronze case, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Longwood's renowned orchid collection. Their curated orchids hand-selected five times per week for rotating display, provide something new to see each time you visit.