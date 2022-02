Deliciously Hand-Crafted Greek Spinach Pie By The Farmstand

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Farmstand in Shavertown is a mercantile, coffee bar, cafe, and bakery all under one roof! Home and Backyard dropped by and Chef Nikki Stravrinos prepared homemade spanakopita. Her recipe for this Greek spinach pie was savory and delicious.

The Farmstand offers an amazing array of specialty coffees and freshly made baked goods. They also serve " to go" breakfast and lunch items.