Adorable Tea Cup Décor

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — What do you do with your old cups and saucers? They are too beautiful to throw away. Judy Henry of The Potting Shed in Stroudsburg has a great idea on how to re-purpose those family heirlooms. She shows how to create beautiful décor pieces! We learn how to fill them with miniature spring faux eggs, flowers, ceramic birds or bunnies and make darling little designs perfect for gifts, shower favors or projects for children. Judy made a little spring diorama with an Easter egg, decorative bunny and florals.