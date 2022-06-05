PA Wine, Beer and Spirits Served in A Café-Style Tasting Room

Wine and More on 1st is all about Pennsylvania Made

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Wine and More on 1st in Lehighton is a tasting room that serves up Pennsylvania made wine, beer and spirits.

Their tasting room is more like a café with comfy couches, tables and chairs.

You can purchase cheeses there, bring your own food or order from local restaurants and have it delivered right to your table at the tasting room!

This is quite a unique tasting experience because they offer flights for not only wine drinkers but also those who enjoy locally produced brews and special cocktails made with spirits produced right in Carbon County.