The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

A Treasured Remnant of the Ice Age

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss.

Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are all inspired by the Cranberry Bog. Of special interest are some of North America’s most beautiful native orchids, including rose pogonia and the state-endangered heart-leaved twayblade.