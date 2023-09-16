This Fall Wreath You Can Change For Each Season

DANVILLE, Pa. — Decorating for the seasons is not complete without door décor. It really sets the tone for a warm welcome. Whether you prefer a wood circle door hanger or a grapevine wreath, decorating can be expensive. We visited Carla of Charming Creations by Carla who showed us how to make a festive fall swag for a wreath that you can remove and change out for each season. You don't have to invest in a new wreath base every time.
Etsy shop CharmingCarlaCreates
email: info@CharmingCreationsbyCarla.com
Workshop 637 LeDuc's Court Danville, PA
570-594-5815
Designs can also be found at THE OUTPOST -601 Market Street Bloomsburg, PA
2023
Bloomsburg Fair North Extension 10th Street
Covered Bridge Fest Bloomsburg Fair Grounds Oct. 5-8
Winterfest Bloomsburg Fair Grounds Nov. 24-25