Cupcakes, Cheesecakes Macarons and More!

Sughr and Company Brings Scrumptious Specialty Baked Treats and Talent Under One Roof!

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Sughr and Company offers just about every baked good you can imagine. This unique bakeshop brings together a multitude of specialty bakers each with their own talent. From specialty cakes, cheesecakes, fudge, cupcakes, macarons, biscotti and more, when it comes to desserts, Sughr and Company has you covered! When we visited, owner Lauren Roehl baked up several unique flavors of cupcakes and iced them for us.

Lauren Roehl, who owns Sughr Cupcakes, began her business in 2019. She started baking cupcakes as a fundraiser for The Children’s Heart Foundation in memory of her son, Hudson. The unique spelling of Sughr contains his initials and honors him. A portion of sales from every Sughr special cupcake are donated to the foundation for their team, #HudsonsHeart.