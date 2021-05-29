x
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

An Early Summer Favorite

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Strawberry Rhubarb pie is the perfect seasonal summer treat. Jackie Lewandoski visits a bake shop in the heart of Delaware Water Gap that has been baking perfect pies for over 30 years!   The Village Farmer and Bakery is a family-owned and operated bakery which opened in 1976 as a farm market and over the years have added the most amazing extensive selection of homemade baked goods and more! They show us how to create their strawberry rhubarb pie.