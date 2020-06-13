No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

CATAWISSA, Pa. — It's strawberry season! You can visit Rohrbach's Farm in Catawissa and pick your own strawberries! Denise Bosworth showed us how to make a delicious no-bake cheesecake using her farm fresh strawberries.

No-Bake Strawberry Cake: Kid Friendly!

Layer:

Whipped Topping

Graham Crackers

Freshly picked, washed and sliced Rohrbach’s Strawberries

Create as many layers as you would like!

Drizzle with melted chocolate

Refrigerate for approximately 2 hours or more before serving

Alternate: you can use pudding instead of whipped topping