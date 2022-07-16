Stewed Tomatoes With Freshly Picked Vegetables

HARDING, Pa. — Ron Redmond had a large track of land and decided to make it a community garden. He invited friends and family to plant and or weed the garden and they could enjoy the bounty of the vegetables that were planted. The garden was a success and Ron's Community Garden was born.
Paul Epsom visited Ron at the garden which is now a place where family and friends gather. His friend Tom Ciampi prepared a delicious dish made from stewed tomatoes (canned from last year's garden harvest) and fresh vegetable picked that day.