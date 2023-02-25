WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At Staggers Southern Cuisine you can find delicious southern-style food served up with a heaping of southern hospitality right in downtown Wilkes-Barre, PA!
Home & Backyard visited Staggers Southern Cuisine where chef Darryl Mathis prepared Stuffed Flounder with Crab, Spices and Onions. In addition to a variety of your favorite foods, Darryl offers some dishes that may be reminiscent of comfort food you may have had growing up prepared by mom or grandma! Some hard to find dishes like oxtail stew are a regular item on the menu! Darryl loves bringing the community together at Staggers.
Staggers Southern Cuisine is located at 78 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, PA.