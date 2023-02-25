Home & Backyard visited Staggers Southern Cuisine where chef Darryl Mathis prepared Stuffed Flounder with Crab, Spices and Onions. In addition to a variety of your favorite foods, Darryl offers some dishes that may be reminiscent of comfort food you may have had growing up prepared by mom or grandma! Some hard to find dishes like oxtail stew are a regular item on the menu! Darryl loves bringing the community together at Staggers.