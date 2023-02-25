Spring Gardening List

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Even though its not quite spring, its not too early to get outside and plan for the perfect garden! Paul takes a walk around his garden to assess what needs to be done after a long winter. He shows you what to look for like checking to see if any early bulbs are popping up, what trees or shrubs have to be pruned and to look for any damage caused by winter weather. You can then get a plan to see what materials and plants you may want to add, move or replace.