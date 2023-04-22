Home and Backyard's Spring Fever: Sonder Spa

Offering "Clean Beauty" Spa Services

When it comes to spa services Sonder Spa owner Erika Wilson believes in the importance of "clean beauty and wellness." Sonder Spa treatments are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and feature products all derived from ethical companies

Owner Erika Wilson gave us a tour of Sonder Spa and shared with us the treatments she offers along with the natural products used in their services.

The spa offers massage therapy which combines clinical massage with a relaxing touch. They specializes in therapeutic, deep tissue, medical massage, and stretching. .

Sonder believes in gorgeous and healthy nails Their technique prioritizes natural nail health and growth.