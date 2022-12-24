Christmas At Skytop Lodge

SKYTOP, Pa. — Skytop Lodge in Skytop Pa. knows how to celebrate the holidays. This grand resort not only gets decked-out for the holidays but offers special cuisine for visitors to savor. Jackie Lewandoski visits Skytop to get a glimpse of the exceptionally beautiful decorations from the festive roaring fireplace to the gigantic gingerbread house for the public to enjoy.
We also visit the chef at the Lakeview restaurant at the Inn at Skytop Lodge, where he prepared Pan Seared Duck Breast served with Spinach Risotto, Roasted Baby Beets and Apricot Orange Puree.
The restaurants at Skytop Lodge are open to the public.