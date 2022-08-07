Ideas For A Lush Shade Garden

A Peek At Wayne County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Garden Tour 2022

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity.

One of the three sneak peek gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a woodland shade garden. This lush garden is filled with various ground covers such as pachysandra and periwinkle. This garden is filled with ideas for utilizing plants in shaded areas.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. The Wayne County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary self-guided tour will include maps, a program guide, and opportunities to chat with local gardeners about their passion for planting.