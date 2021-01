Sake is sometimes known as Japanese rice wine. Sango Kura, in the beautiful Delaware Water Gap is the one and only sake brewery in Pennsylvania. Sake, which is made from rice, is brewed more in the style of beer than in the process of making wine. The folks at Sango Kura are very passionate about their sake and their Japanese dishes. We stopped by Sango Kura to see how sake is brewed and enjoy a house made ramen dish.