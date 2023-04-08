Rusty Rail Brewing Company's Chicken Florentine Dish

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY RUSTY RAIL BREWING COMPANY.
In addition the brewery and restaurant, Rusty Rail Brewing Company offers venue space for your wedding, party, business meeting or special event. They have taken great pride in restoring their circa 1911 building with its 15 foot ceilings, large windows, original wood floors, exposed brick and one hundred year-old wooden beams. It offers rustic elegance and striking architectural design throughout. They also offer lodging complete with bridal suites!
When Home & Backyard visited, the chef prepared a Chicken Florentine dish.
The Rusty Rail Brewing Company offers an interesting dining atmosphere that includes several hand-painted murals and restored Ford trucks from the early 1900s that were built in the building as a nod to its history.