Ron's Community Garden

Ron Redmond has a pretty large piece of land and he decided to dedicate it as a community garden. He created a Facebook page and asked friends to post pictures of their gardens and recipes for people who can and freeze vegetables. He planted and invited other friends to plant too. His only request was that they show up just to help weed the garden every now and then and they too can enjoy home grown veggies all summer and throughout the winter. His garden became that and more! It's a place where friends gather, share recipes and sometimes even cook up a meal together.