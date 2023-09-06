JERMYN, Pa. — Home & Backyard visited RiverView Winery which at one location offers a wine experience not only in a charming Jermyn, PA neighborhood but also along the banks of the Susquehanna River. RiverView visitors can enjoy their vino inside or sit outdoors by one of the firepits, sip on wine and watch the river go by!
They offer a large selection of in house wines from merlot to chardonnay to seasonal fruit wines. They also serve specialty drinks. In addition to their tastings, they hold special events and offer entertainment. Home & Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski enjoyed a tasting of a flight of some of their reds, whites and fruit wines.