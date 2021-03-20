Ricotta Cavatelli With Wild Boar Bolognese

HONESDALE, Pa. — Native Food and Drink in Honesdale offers new American casual fine dining. They prepared hand made Ricotta Cavatelli with a Wild Boar Bolognese. Native offers unique cuisine and classic dishes. This husbans and wife team pride themselves in serving locally sourced ingredients in many of thier recipes. The name comes from the fact that owner Alex is a native of Honesdale and owner Caleb has a love for foraging and supporting local agriculture.