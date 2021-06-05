PA's Great State Parks

Ricketts Glen State Park

BENTON, Pa. — PA has an amazing array of State Parks. Whether for a day trip or overnight camping, a visit to one of the parks makes a perfect backyard getaway. We stopped by the beautiful Ricketts Glen State Park in Benton for a look at all it has to offer.

Ricketts Glen State Park is one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania. This large park is comprised of 13,193 acres in Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia counties.

Ricketts Glen harbors the Glens Natural Area -- a National Natural Landmark. Hike the Falls Trail System to explore the glens, which boasts a series of wild, free-flowing waterfalls, each cascading through rock-strewn clefts in this ancient hillside.