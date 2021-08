SCRANTON, Pa. — Did you ever hear of Mofongo? Well Wanda of Wanda's Mofango House in Scranton, PA is happy to tell you about it. Home & Backyard dropped in to visit owner Wanda Tiburcio to learn how to prepare her spin on this Dominican and Puerto Rican dish, consisting of fried plantain, deep friend pork, and several other ingredients all ground with a pestle and mortar.