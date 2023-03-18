BBQ and Brews Served Up at Red Rock Barbecue

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The folks at Red Rock BBQ add a special Pennsylvania twist to Texas-style BBQ. Their menu has a variety of meats including Chicken, Pork, Brisket and Ribs. They also offer their own smoked kielbasa all done on the premises. They showed us how they prepare, smoke and serve their barbeque. Red Rock also offers an array of sides such as German Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw and a selection of sauces!.