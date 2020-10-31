FORTY FORT, Pa. — Suraci's Italian Cafe in Forty Fort offers Italian cuisine in a cozy laid back atmosphere. Owner Dan Matechak offers Italian specialty meats, cheeses and hoagies along with delicious Italian fare that is all made from scratch! When we visited, Chef Dan prepared a Crab Cavatelli. We watched as he made the dough and made the cavatelli to order. Recipe Below.
CRAB CAVATELLI
Dough
1 qt. all-purpose flout
2 qts. durham semolina flour
6 eggs
1/4 cup salt
3 lbs. ricotta cheese
Mix for 1/2 hour on low
Sauce
2 cloves garlic
2 diced Roma tomatoes
2 oz. white wine
1 oz. olive oil
4 oz. marinara
2 oz. cream
pinch salt and red pepper flakes
Sautee garlic in olive oil, add tomatoes, deglaze with white wine.
Reduce and add marinara, cream, salt and pepper.