FORTY FORT, Pa. — Suraci's Italian Cafe in Forty Fort offers Italian cuisine in a cozy laid back atmosphere. Owner Dan Matechak offers Italian specialty meats, cheeses and hoagies along with delicious Italian fare that is all made from scratch! When we visited, Chef Dan prepared a Crab Cavatelli. We watched as he made the dough and made the cavatelli to order. Recipe Below.

CRAB CAVATELLI

Dough

1 qt. all-purpose flout

2 qts. durham semolina flour

6 eggs

1/4 cup salt

3 lbs. ricotta cheese

Mix for 1/2 hour on low