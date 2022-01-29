BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Chef Jim Hahn of the Inn At Turkey Hill prepares a Veal Osso Buco. This Italian dish which means "bone with a hole," is a delicious comfort food, perfect for a cold winter day. Jim created this braised veal dish at Forest and Field in Bloomsburg. Located in a country setting, this unique kitchen and bath design center is filled with functional displays, private conference rooms and a large materials library, all equipped with wi-fi and large-screen monitors for you to work efficiently, whether you bring your designer or use one of theirs.
Veal Osso Buco
Prepared By Chef Hahn At Forest and Field Kitchen and Bath Concept Showroom