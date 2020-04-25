Loose Sausage Polenta Board by Cusumano's

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Cusuano's in Old Forge offers old world style Italian cuisine with a modern flare! Chef T. J. Cusumano prepares an amazing Loose Sausage Polenta Board.
Loose hot sausage
2lbs coarse ground pork
1 tbs salt
1 tbs red pepper flake
3 tbs paprika
2 tbs fennel (cracked or whole)
Sauce for polenta (serves 4)
2 bunches broccoli rabe chopped
1lb loose sausage browned In a pan
1 can whole peeled tomato
1/2 cup water
Polenta
2 cups dry corn meal
2 cups cold water set aside
6 cups boiling water
Pinch salt
It is traditionally served on a wooden board to share with your family.
