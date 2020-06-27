HAZLETON, Pa. — The Top of The 80s restaurant offers an array of delectable dishes, cocktails and a beautiful view. Their outdoor patio is open and this is the perfect time to enjoy the experience. Their executive chef prepared his signature Chicken and Crab Piccata.
6 oz. Crab meat
9 oz. chicken cutlets
6 Silver dollar Mushrooms, sliced
2 tbsp. capers
1 tbsp. shallot chopped
1/4 c. white wine
1/4 c. chicken stock
1 lemon, squeezed 1/4 c flour
2 tbsp butter 2 tbsp olive oil
topped with fresh parsley
Coat chicken in flout. Sautee chicken breast with olive oil in fry pan. Cook both sides for 2-3 minutes.
Add mushrooms, shallots,capers and lemon to the pan.
Add white wine and let reduce to half (2 mins.)
Add chicken stock and continue to cook (3mins)
Add butter and allow to thicken (3 mins.)
Add crabmeat and cook for additional 2 mins.
Serve topped with chopped parsley.