Homemade Raviolis

DALEVILLE, Pa. — From the fresh fluffy dough to the mouth watering filling, there's nothing like the taste of homemade ravioli's. You can find ravioli's and other hand crafted pastas and desserts at Kay's Italian Restaurant. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by when they were making their homemade ravioli's using the family recipe since Kay's opened it's doors more that four decades ago.
Kay’s Italian Restaurant in Daleville, PA has a train-like dining room structure which is a diner. This diner was manufactured between 1917 and 1921 by Jerry O’Mahony Dining Car Company out of Elizabeth, New Jersey. His diners are noted for having beautiful solid mahogany woodwork and inlaid mosaic tile. The diner also had etched windows and green stained glass.