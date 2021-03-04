A Penchant For Pysanky

MCADOO, Pa. — Georgine Postupack-Borchick has been making Ukranian Pysanky Easter eggs for decades. She learned this ancient art when she was a little girl. Pysanky eggs are made using a wax-resist technique. The eggs are decorated with many traditional Ukranian folk designs, which are created with beezwax and dye. Georgine shares her collection with us and teaches us the symbolism of each design. She also gives us a quick example of how Pysanky eggs are crafted.