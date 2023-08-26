x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Home & Backyard

A Purple Cow, A Purple Haze and Udder Chaos

All Found At A Winery in Millville, PA

More Videos

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Udder chaos, and Purple Haze are just some of the creative names of the wines offered at Purple Cow Winery in Bloomsburg. The winery was formerly a dairy farm thus "the Purple Cow" moniker.  It boasts vistas of beautiful rolling hills and farmland.  Purple Cow Winery offers a tasting room with a casual eclectic vibe along with outdoor seating, and games providing a family friendly atmosphere. The Hemsarth family fell in love with visiting wineries and decided to try their hand at growing grapes.  They soon found themselves turning their dairy farm into a winery and vineyard.  Tawnya Hemsarth provided a tasting for Jackie Lewandoski and also created a cocktail with spirits from their sister business Distillery 51.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out